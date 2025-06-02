type here...
I don’t see any sense in the reduction of transportation- actor Longface

By Mzta Churchill

Actor Longface has said that he does not see any sense in the reduction of transportation following the Cedi appreciation.

Speaking in a recent interview with Razak Ghana, Longface made the shocking disclosure.

Longface stated that the reduction of transportation has not met its purpose.

In his explanation, Longface stated that the reduction of transportation was to affect the prices of goods, However, the prices of goods continue to skyrocket.

He has therefore stated that there is no sense in the reduction of transportation, stating that Ghanaians are still struggling despite the reduction.

