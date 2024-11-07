I Don’t See McBrown As A Presenter- Sally Mann Fires

Controversial media personality, Sally Mann has taken actress cum media personality, Nana Ama McBrown to the cleaners.

This comes after the media personality appeared as a guest on Joy TV where she was questioned about how she attacks personalities.

Sally Mann claims she attacks only men, but when it comes to women, she chooses to approach the person privately and then speak with them.

When the host asked about her issue with Nana Ama McBrown, labeling her a media personality, Sally Mann said she does not see the actress as a media personality.

She acknowledges the fact that the actress is doing so well, however, she stated that she does not see her as a media personality, saying that she only sees her as an actress trying to survive in the media space.