“I don’t spare my husband when he comes home late” – Mcbrown reveals (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has exclusively revealed that she doesn’t take things lightly with her husband when he comes home late from clubbing.

Nana Ama Mcbrown made this revelation while speaking to a set of young ladies at a seminar.

As stated by Mcbrown, despite her husband being the head of the house, she also tries to hold him accountable for his actions.

To place more emphasis on her statement, Nana Ama Mcbrown explained that she always confronts her husband when he comes home late from clubbing.

Whiles throwing light on the ups and downs of marriage to the young ladies, Mcbrown advised that women must be established before thinking about marriage.

She used her own life as an example by publicly revealing that she had her own house and a career 12 years ago before marrying her husband Mr Maaxwell Mensah.

Watch the video below to know more…

