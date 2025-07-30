I don’t speak with wicked people- Diana Asamoah fires back at Lilwin

Ace Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has retaliated after Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin dragged her.

Speaking on Angel FM monitored by Gh Page, Diana Asamoah said that she wouldn’t waste her precious time on Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

Diana claims she woke up only to hear and see a video of the actor calling her a barren woman and using unprintable words on her.

Diana has stressed that she wouldn’t beef with Lilwin because the actor is not what many people see him to be, claiming that things are not the same as they appear on the surface when it comes to the life of the young actor.

Labeling Lilwin a wicked person, Diana said that the actor preaches peace and love, but behind the scenes, he acts otherwise, adding that the actor has a skeleton in his cupboard.