type here...
Entertainment

I don’t speak with wicked people- Diana Asamoah fires back at Lilwin

By Mzta Churchill

Ace Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has retaliated after Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin dragged her.

Speaking on Angel FM monitored by Gh Page, Diana Asamoah said that she wouldn’t waste her precious time on Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

Diana claims she woke up only to hear and see a video of the actor calling her a barren woman and using unprintable words on her.

READ ALSO: Agya Koo is not an actor, he does podcasts and performs at funerals- Lilwin

Diana has stressed that she wouldn’t beef with Lilwin because the actor is not what many people see him to be, claiming that things are not the same as they appear on the surface when it comes to the life of the young actor.

Labeling Lilwin a wicked person, Diana said that the actor preaches peace and love, but behind the scenes, he acts otherwise, adding that the actor has a skeleton in his cupboard.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Agya Koo is not an actor, he does podcasts and performs at funerals- Lilwin

Take care of your children before Lilwin uses them for sacrifice- Diana Asamoah warns ahead of movie premiere

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, July 30, 2025
24.1 C
Accra

Also Read

Daddy Lumba’s biological children arrive in Ghana

Daddy Lumba children

“We don’t know Odo Broni” – Lumba’s family speaks

Daddy Lumba Odo Broni Akosua Serwaa

Video of Daddy Lumba taking his medication inside the studio

Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba biography

Daddy Lumba biography

Daddy Lumba’s wife refuses to speak with the late musician’s abusuapanin

Daddy Lumba
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways