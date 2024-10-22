GhPageEntertainmentI don't steal people's song - Kuami Eugene
Entertainment

I don’t steal people’s song – Kuami Eugene

By Qwame Benedict
Kuami-Eugene
Kuami-Eugene

For the first time, Kuami Eugene has addressed concern about sampling other artistes’ songs for his fans.

According to the former Lynx Entertainment signee, he has never stolen any artist’s song, as many people have claimed since the start of his career.

Speaking in an interview he noted that he stated that he draws inspiration from other musicians and sometimes fuses some of their elements into his song and that doesn’t mean he stole a song from the person.

“I don’t ‘steal’ music, Every artist takes influences from different places” Kuami Eugene said.

He cited Michael Jackson and some Nigerian artistes who have also faced such backlash from the public for allegedly stealing other people’s songs.

“There’s nothing wrong with taking a line or two and modifying it to fit my style,” he stated confidently.

“It’s a part of how we create music, and it’s something that professional musicians do all the time.”

“I feel like many artists can get away with it, but for me, it’s like every time I release a hit that includes a line reminiscent of another artist’s work, I’m criticized. It’s disheartening because I put a lot of effort into making my music original while drawing inspiration.” he added.

He reaffirmed throughout the discussion that music is a dynamic art form that depends on inspiration and teamwork.

“At the end of the day, we’re all trying to create something beautiful that resonates with our audience,” he concluded.

Source:GhPage

