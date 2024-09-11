Former Blackstars captain Asamoah Gyan has come out to clear the air regarding his affiliation to the New Patriotic Party after he was sighted at the manifesto launch of Dr Bawumia weeks ago.

According to the former captain in a statement, he is not affiliated with any political party in the country.

He continued that all he does and engages in seeks to empower the youth and make sure they thrive in an enabling environment.

Asamoah Gyan stressed that he will use his foundation and any other avenues at his disposal to guarantee the empowerment of Ghanaian youth.

Read his statement below: