type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI don't support any political party - Asamoah Gyan
Entertainment

I don’t support any political party – Asamoah Gyan

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Asamoah-Gyan-and-Bawumia
Asamoah-Gyan-and-Bawumia

Former Blackstars captain Asamoah Gyan has come out to clear the air regarding his affiliation to the New Patriotic Party after he was sighted at the manifesto launch of Dr Bawumia weeks ago.

According to the former captain in a statement, he is not affiliated with any political party in the country.

He continued that all he does and engages in seeks to empower the youth and make sure they thrive in an enabling environment.

Asamoah Gyan stressed that he will use his foundation and any other avenues at his disposal to guarantee the empowerment of Ghanaian youth.

Read his statement below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Accra
few clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
2.9mph
20 %
Wed
80 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
78 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways