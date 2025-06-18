type here...
I don’t think I will pass the BECE- beautiful JHS graduate grades herself

By Mzta Churchill

A young beautiful lady identified as Musah Kande has stated that she has failed the recently held BECE in advance.

Even though the marking process has not begun, Musah Kande need not wait to know that she has failed.

Speaking in an interview after writing her Science paper, Musah Kande stated that she could not write even though she was well prepared for the paper.

She noted that the paper was extremely difficult, adding that the mock was a bit easier than the BECE itself.

Meanwhile, the JHS graduate disclosed that she is hoping to get into a Secondary School of her choice to study Home Economics so that her dream comes to pass.

