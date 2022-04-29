type here...
"I don't touch my husband's phone" – Empress Gifty reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian gospel diva, Empress Gifty has revealed the secret behind the overdose of happiness and reciprocated respect in her marriage.

According to Empress Gifty, she has never picked up her husband’s phone in his absence just to read his Whatsapp messages to find out if he’s cheating on her or not.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana, Empress Gifty made it clear that applying wisdom in marriage is far better than praying and fasting.

She added that since she doesn’t touch her husband’s phone, Mr Hopeson Adorye who is an NPP bigwig also doesn’t touch her phone and they are both very happy that way.

“In marriage, there is something called privacy. There’s privacy in marriage, but people don’t know. That thing we call a phone is private. Let me explain it to you. Today, a phone has caused someone to be disabled. A phone has made someone sit in a car and follow her husband to a hotel to see something that has left her mum. She is now disabled,”

She continued, “Not that I don’t trust my husband, but I know he can make mistakes because he’s human. He is not the holy ghost. There are certain things that fastings will not solve. Prayer answers all things, but sometimes you need to apply wisdom.”

This advice from Empress Gifty to married couples most especially the women is very prudent because it will help save the marriages of many people.

