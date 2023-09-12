type here...
“I don’t want to die”: Mohbad accused Naira Marley of been after his life before he died

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Sad news reaching the editorial desk of GhPage.com has it that popular Nigerian singer, has lost his life at the young age of 27.

The singer, Mohbad, before his death caused a buzz after breaking down on social media on an Instagram live video.

The singer who appeared to be on the road at night was heard lamenting and claiming that his former record label boss, Naira Marley, was after his life.

In one of the videos that made rounds, Mohbad called the attention of his fans and claimed his life is in danger and that Naira Marley wants to kill him.

“Everybody in the whole world please help me. If I die, na Marlian Music and Naira Marley kill me. Abeg I know wetin I dey talk.” he said

