I Don’t Want To Discuss That Thing On My Page- Yaw Dabo Fires Kevin Taylor

By Mzta Churchill
Diminutive Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo has finally replied to media personality, Kevin Taylor.

The actor sent the media personality when he went on a TikTok live after the media personality had fired shots at him for talking politics.

While he was alive, someone who joined him, obviously one of his fans told him about how Kevin Taylor had dragged him in the mud and was seriously searching for him.

The comment from the fan tickled Yaw Dabo to reply to both the fan and Kevin Taylor who bathed him with insults.

In his reply, Yaw Dabo stated that he does not have the time to discuss “that thing” on his page, however, he wanted everyone to know that he is not affiliated with any political party in Ghana.

The actor claims what he said does not necessarily mean that he is affiliated with the NPP, claiming that he did not like the fact that an aged man had been insulted because of politics.

