“I don’t want to pretend & snatch somebody’s husband” – Empress Gifty tells Serwaa Amihere

By Armani Brooklyn
Empress Gifty

Gospel star, Empress Gifty, has been accused of intentionally jabbing Serwaa Amihere during a live interview.

During an appearance on GH ONE TV’s Lifestyle Show hosted by Serwaa Amihere, Empress Gifty emphatically stated that she will never have an affair with a married man.

This comment from Empress Gifty followed after Serwaa Amihere asked Empress if her husband is comfortable with how she behaved on social media.

Serwaa Amihere further asked Empress Gifty about how she dresses like an unbeliever while she’s a trumpeter of the word of God.

This is the straw that broke the camel’s back leading to the indirect jab at Serwaa Amihere.

As we all know, Serwaa Amihere was recently exposed for dating Henry Fitz, a married man whom she MC’d his wedding.

Source:GHpage

