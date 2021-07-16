- Advertisement -

Former Black Stars player Odartey Lamptey has broken his silence on the going brouhaha involving himself and his ex-wife Gloria Appiah.

The ex-footballer who has been married to his wife for over 20 years found out in 2013 through a DNA test showed the kids he thought were his biological children weren’t.

He later filed for divorce which was granted by the court and some of his properties were given to his ex-wife who wasn’t pleased with the court decision and filed for an appeal to get some extra properties.

After a legal battle that has lasted for seven years(main case and appeal), the court once again upheld their decision maintaining that Gloria should take the properties she has already been allocated to in good faith.

Odartey Lamptey has broken his silence in an interview where he stated that he has been through a lot through this seven years of legal battle and is thankful to God that the case has come to an end.

According to him, the ordeal he went through all this period isn’t a good thing and therefore would never wish that for any man and that has been one of his prayer points.

He said: “I’ve suffered throughout this period and I thank God we’ve brought finality to the case. The appeal lasted for 3 years and that is a lot of time. I thank my lawyers who worked at ensuring that I won this case. No man should ever go through such traumatic moments in their life.”

He concluded that the court has made its decision and he is now waiting for Gloria to vacate his plush 7 bedrooms East Legon mansion.

In a new development, the ex-wife two appeals all ending in favour of the former football has stated that she is going to appeal again for the third time.