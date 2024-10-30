I drive in Ghana without a license unlike in Germany – Borga brags (Video)

A Ghaiana man who’s based in Germany but currently in Ghana to obviously celebrate the Christmas festivities have landed himself into a big trouble online.

In a now-viral video which has been severely condemned by social media users, Felxy Owoahene Acheampong bragged that he drives in Ghana without a license.

German Borga

According to Flexy, unlike in Germany where he wouldn’t dare drive around without a license, he doesn’t do the same when he’s in Ghana.

He also added that in Germany, a person who wants to drive undergoes a series of tests for the eye, legs etc but he hasn’t undergone any of such in Ghana yet he’s driving

While making the video, Flexy was cruising inside his Honda CRV.

