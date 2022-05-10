- Advertisement -

A man who has been married for the past eight years has opened up about his extramarital affair with young university girls in Ghana.

According to the 38-year-old cheat, he loves his wife so dearly and married her because of her big backside but he cannot stand the sight of other women with equally big butts without making a move.

He confessed in a Facebook chatroom that his wife gives him all the styles he wants in bed but no matter how hard he tries to control his libido, he ends up driving to the University of Ghana to pick up well-endowed women on campus just to have sex with them.

He reveals that he lavishes the young girls with money and takes care of their needs but moves on to the next one after sleeping with them for some time.

The married man said his wife has never had any reason to doubt his fidelity because he keeps his affair very discreet to the extent that he has a special phone for that purpose, which he solely keeps in the office.

He said even though he has tried to stop cheating on his wife, many of the girls keep coming back because of the monetary benefits they get.

Read his full confession below

Can this man ever change even if he gets the best of advice and help he is seeking?

For someone who “has been like this since my early 20s”, we wonder how many years it will take to transform him. Lol…