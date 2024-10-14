I drive without license and car number plate – Bishop Amoako Salifu brags

The founder and leader of Alive International Chapel, Bishop Amoako Salifu has bragged in a trending video that he drives without a license and number plate in Ghana.

During a sermon in the US, the revered man of God boldly stated that whenever he encounters police officers on the road, they hail and salute him.

He continued that, the junior police officers don’t dare ask about his driving license and why his car has no number plate because he has access to Senior Police Officers.

According to him, when the police see him, they address him as ‘General Sir’ and he drives away without a license or number plate.

Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son fingered for killling two in fatal East Legon accident

Bishop Salifu Amoako, the founder and general overseer of Alive International Chapel, has become the centre of attention on social media following a tragic accident involving his 16-year-old son.

According to reports, the accident occurred while his family was celebrating Bishop Amoako’s eldest son’s 25th birthday.

As alleged, his younger son, aged 16, took his mother’s Jaguar to run an errand, unaware of the fatal consequences that would follow. READ MORE HERE