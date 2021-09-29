type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

I dumped Shemima because she cheated on me with a Sugar Daddy in Dubai – Ali of Date Rush

By Kweku Derrick
Date Rush reality star Mohammed Ali has disclosed that he ended his relationship with Shemima, his date on the show, because she cheated on him with another man.

The love story between Ali and Shemima came to an end in August, months after the two got youth in the country talking about their shocking pairing on Season 5 of the reality TV show.

The endowed lady’s relationship with Ali became an enviable one as the two professed their love for each other through various means on social media.

Shemima announced their breakup on Instagram amid tears in a video that went viral. She however failed to give details of why Ali called off their relationship.

Speaking in a recent interview, Ali disclosed that he called it quits after Shemima cheated on him with another with a Sugar Daddy.

According to him, Shemima and the said Sugar Daddy went to Dubai where they spent almost a month together.

He further revealed that she refused to answer his numerous phone calls all while she was in the UAE with her lover.

Source:GHPage

