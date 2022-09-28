- Advertisement -

Mr Christian Blukoo who was once the bodyguard of Ghana’s first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah has revealed in a documentary with Joy Prime TV named “THE GUARD” that he earns just Ghc47 as pension.

As revealed by Mr Christain Blukoo, he spent most of his active days at the Christiansburg Castle where he served as one of Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s major bodyguards.

He recounted how Dr Nkrumah survived 5 assassination attempts and how he was overthrown in 1966 by the National Liberation Council.

After Nkrumah was overthrown, he and the other guards were sacked from the Christiansburg Castle and had to resort to farming to cater for himself and his family.

As emotionally revealed by now blind 85-year-old Mr Christian Blukoo he earns just ¢47 monthly pension allowance, sometimes, it’s even not paid on time.

He said;

“Because the money is small, I go to the bank every three months. Even that does not come regularly,”

“Up to now…Ghana! They took my pictures and particulars but I haven’t gotten anything. They said they will send it to my phone but up to now [nothing has come]. So, I don’t want anybody to suffer for me,”

According to Mr Blukoo, he is disappointed that the government has ignored him and has not considered increasing his pension allowance.

