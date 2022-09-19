- Advertisement -

Many people have argued about the importance of schooling and the relevance of the things we study in the classroom.

Alot of Ghanaians have raised concerns about the curriculum we practise in Ghana – Strongly arguing that we study a lot of gibberish in our school system.

Self-styled nation worshipper, Brother Sammy has also joined the many people who have always contended that going to school is useless.

Speaking on Angel FM, Brother Sammy openly disclosed that he regrets going to school.

As explained by the gospel singer, he only realised he was taught a lot of crap in school after he grew up and ever since he got that realization he has always have an intense dislike for schooling

He lamented over the fact that we are taught a lot of irrelevant things such as the parts of the grasshopper etc which adds no value to our lives in the long run.

On live radio, Brother Sammy advised parents to put their kids into skill acquisition institutions rather than sending them to school to learn chaff.

These comments from Brother Sammy have sparked a hot debate on the internet.

Some netizens have tagged his sentiments as utterances made from sheer ignorance, others have also opined that he spoke facts.

Watch the video below to know more…

Do you agree with Brother Sammy? Share your thoughts with us in the comments box under this article.