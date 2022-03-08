type here...
GhPageLifestyleI enjoy having sex with my brother, leave us alone - Lady...
Lifestyle

I enjoy having sex with my brother, leave us alone – Lady slams critics

By Armani Brooklyn
I enjoy having sex with my brother, leave us alone - Lady slams critics
- Advertisement -

A lady in love with her brother has issued out a strong warning to critics to put an end to their endless attacks on her and her brother.

Whiles some social media users are seriously bashing the lady for feeling comfortable to open up to the world that she’s in a romantic affair with her brother.

Others have also jumped to her defence with the argument that if Adam and Eve were the first man and woman? Who and how did they have grandchildren? Meaning the entire Bible is one giant book of incest.

The parents of the sibling lovers have also been dragged into the mud for sitting aloof for such an abomination to gapped right under their noses.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, March 8, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    4.5mph
    20 %
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News