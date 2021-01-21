- Advertisement -

Renowned Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has revealed that among all his kissing scenes in movies, he particularly enjoyed one with Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde.

Speaking to Sammy Kay in a recent interview, Van Vicker was asked about how real kissing scenes in movies are.

In response, the seasoned movie star affirmed that kissing scenes were indeed real and that he has been involved in quite too many.

Sammy Kay pushed Van to the wall by inquiring which of his numerous kissing scenes would forever live in his memory rent-free.

After a short pause, the actor and media personality mentioned that although he immerses himself so much into his characters that he only enjoys the act in character, a scene with Nigeria’s Omotola Jalade is his most memorable yet.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Meanwhile, news coming in just recently was that Omotola’s husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde was allegedly cheating on her with a younger woman.

An anonymous Nigerian blogger posted WhatsApp chats in an attempt to prove the allegations were indeed true.

However, neither the actress nor her husband has responded to any of these rumours and we promise to keep you posted on how the story develops.