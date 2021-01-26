Okyeame Kwame opens up on why he envies Kuami Eugene

- Advertisement -

Okyeame Kwame has never withheld his admiration for Kuami Eugene’s craft and has commended him on numerous ocassions.

Although it could be pointed out that with his affiliation to the Lynx Entertainment Family, it is only right that he bigs Eugene up, the young singer is a musical genius in his own right and deserves every applause.

The evergreen rapper featured Kuami Eugene on his ”Yee Ko” song and without a doubt, Kuami Eugene’s hook is what gave the song the touch it needed to become a banger.

The song produced by the Rockstar is doing pretty well after only weeks of its release and once again Okyeame Kwame, in an interview, has taken his hat off for the singer.

The legendary rapper speaking to Ghanaian radio presenter who doubles as a blogger, NYDJ submitted that he envies Eugene’s energy as a young artist.

Okyeame Kwame also spoke about the Kumerican Movement explaining that he feels it is a young movement and he’d rather stay in the background rather than at the forefront of it.

According to him, he’d rather give these young cats some game on how to give the movement longevity and to elevate it on a business level.

“I am going to properly join the Kumerican movement. We are working on it. There is something coming up. I am going to join it at the business level, at the cultural, and at the unifying front level.”

There are things that if you try to influence, you will make distasteful. This thing has been done by young people. They should be allowed to own it. They should be allowed to take the credit for it. They should be allowed to do whatever it is that they want with it. The whole movement belongs to young people.

They must be praised. We need to go behind them and not in front of them. We need to go behind them with guidance and motivation so that it will last long. We are not there to take their shine”, he mentioned.