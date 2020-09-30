- Advertisement -

Superstar Davido and his girlfriend Chioma Avril Rowland have been flaunting their relationship on social media for sometime now making fans question when they plan to settle down.

In recent times there have been rumours going around that the two have brought their relationship to an end and that is the reason why they stopped flaunting each other on social media.

Well, Davido has come out to deny that and has also revealed why they failed to tie the knot and walk down the aisle this year.

According to the ‘FEM’ singer, himself and Chioma had plans to settle down this year but due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, they had to cancel and postpone their marriage to a different time.

In an interview he said:

”Corona messed up our wedding plans but I have decided sometime next year we will get married.

”Right now I want Chioma to focus on her brand and business.”

Davido and Chioma have been dating for years now and have been the talk of the town for some period now.

But things took turns when they both unfollowed each other on social media which sparked rumours that they were having problems and their relationship had hit the rocks just after welcoming their son.