I feel betrayed by Manchester United – Ronaldo speaks

Manchester United forward and Portuguese International Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he feels betrayed by his club.

According to the former Madrid star, the coach and other people are trying to force him out of the team.

Granting an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, the five times Ballon d’Or winner stated that there have been plans to get him out since last year.

He continued that even though he is aware of those things going on behind him, he is not bothered by what is happening but all he can say is he feels betrayed.

Watch the video below:

Following Rooney’s criticism of his actions at Manchester United this season, Ronaldo retaliated against him.

Ronaldo also charged United with lacking “empathy” for doubting him when he arrived late for preseason due to the illness of his daughter.