Actress Xandy Kamel says the drama surrounding her marriage, which is reported to be on rocks, is weighing her down and taking over her sanity.

Earlier, the movie star and tv presenter Xandy Kamel opened up about her failed marriage to Sports presenter King Kaninja, revealed how her husband and his lover are tarnishing her image.

In a new post shared to Instagram, Xandy expressed heartfelt disappointment in her husband’s actions and the rippling effect it’s having on her.

She noted that she has reached her breaking point and does not have control over her emotions anymore.

Xandy Kamel confirmed that her marriage to King Kaninja is nothing to write home about and is fed up with the lies he is peddling about her.

Amidst tears, Xandy Kamel rubbished claims that she snatched her husband from his then-girlfriend.

According to Xandy, her husband has ganged up with his side chick and are spreading false rumours about her.

Xandy further stated that she has reached her breaking point and will expose all the parties involved.

She added that she is ready to grant a divorce to her husband as she is fed up with his cheating behaviours.

Xandy Kamel and her husband tied the knot in May 2020 and it seems the marriage has hit the rocks.