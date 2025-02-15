I Feel Happy When Someone D!es- Funeral DJ

A Ghanaian funeral DJ has revealed how he feels the moment he hears someone has bought his ticket to the land of silence.

DJ Omega, who claims he depends solely on his profession as a DJ for survival has said that he always prays for works to come.

According to him, as a funeral DJ, even though he plays at other functions, he always prays and hopes he gets work to do.

When asked how he feels when someone dies, DJ Omega stated that he does not wish for people to die, however, it is the normal thing for people to die.

He noted that he feels extremely happy when someone dies because that is when he also gets work to do.