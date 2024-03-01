- Advertisement -

One of the alleged biological daughters of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings has in an interview revealed that she is contemplating committing suicide.

The woman identified as Abigail Rawlings, aged 50, became a topic for discussion on various national platforms after the death of the late President.

According to Abigail, Rawlings is her biological father but she never got a chance to meet him and after his death, she has been sidelined by the family despite some of them knowing she is a legitimate daughter of JJ Rawlings.

In a recent interview, Abigail said that due to the way the family treated her she has now become a laughingstock in the community where she lives and that is affecting her psychologically.

She continued that aside from that she is now struggling to make a living for herself and she eats from the bowl of other people after they are done eating and her children now pick sachet of pure water from the ground to sell in other to also eat.

Abigail in the interview explained that in seeking an understanding of what is happening in her life, she was told that something from her father’s side was holding her back and the problem now her father’s nuclear family is not ready to accept her despite all attempts to meet them.

She mentioned that she wants a DNA test to be conducted between her and any of the siblings to ascertain if she is truly their sister but none of them has come forward to volunteer for the test to be carried out.

Abigail, in ending her interview disclosed that if the DNA is not conducted so she can be at peace, then the only option for her is to commit suicide to escape from all the hardship she is going through.