I Feel Very Happy When Someone Dies-Coffin Maker Reveals

By Mzta Churchill
A carpenter, known for making coffins is trending across social media platforms for the wrong reasons.

Even though it is said that whether one likes it or not, they will surely buy their ticket to the land of silence, however, regardless of this, family and loved ones get into a state of melancholy following their loss.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Ghpage.com, the coffin maker revealed that he becomes extremely happy when a person dies.

The young and energetic man claims when one dies, that is the time he is also able to make a lot of money because the bereaved family comes to him so that he can make coffins for them.

He disclosed that he has been able to make a lot of properties out of making coffins, saying that he has built a 7-bedroom apartment, and established other businesses, just to mention a few.

He noted that even though he makes a lot of money from the death of people, he feels okay because man was born to dies one day.

“When someone dies, we feel very happy. Even the Bible says that. The God that created heaven and earth says that man will die one day, and after the death is judgment day”, he said.

Mzta Churchill
