I felt like I had to win over Kidi – Mr Drew speaks on losing the Collaboration of the Year at TGMA 2024

By Kwasi Asamoah
Grid of Mr-Drew
Mr-Drew

During a recent appearance on #DaybreakHitz, Ghanaian musician Mr. Drew opened up about the pressure he faced at last year’s TGMA, where his collaboration was nominated for Collaboration of the Year.

Reflecting on the event, he stated, “I felt like I had to win over Kidi,” a comment that resonated with fans and fellow artists alike.

Mr. Drew admitted that the loss left him with mixed emotions, but also served as a valuable learning experience, pushing him to hone his craft further.

The statement highlights the competitive nature of the music awards and the high standards artists hold for themselves.

Mr. Drew’s bluntness has sparked conversation online, with many applauding his determination and honest reflections. He hopes his journey inspires others to grow and persevere.

