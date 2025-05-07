I finally see- Kofi Adoma

Ghanaian media personality, Kofi Adoma has disclosed that he can now see.

The media personality took to his official social media pages to make a good announcement.

According to him, after numerous difficulties and challenges, he can now see.

He noted in his post that he is in a state of joy, because, being able to see gives him pleasure.

He wrote, “I finally see you happy and it gives me joy my love”.

Taking to the comment section of his post, Ghanaians expressed joy, seeing the media personality gain his sight back.