type here...
Entertainment

I finally see- Kofi Adoma

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian media personality, Kofi Adoma has disclosed that he can now see.

READ ALSO: No invitation, no red carpet- TGMA organizers warn

The media personality took to his official social media pages to make a good announcement.

According to him, after numerous difficulties and challenges, he can now see.

He noted in his post that he is in a state of joy, because, being able to see gives him pleasure.

He wrote, “I finally see you happy and it gives me joy my love”.

READ ALSO: I have never seen a teacher driving Rolls Royce- Shatta Wale

Taking to the comment section of his post, Ghanaians expressed joy, seeing the media personality gain his sight back.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

No invitation, no red carpet- TGMA organizers warn

Shatta Wale

I have never seen a teacher driving Rolls Royce- Shatta Wale

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, May 7, 2025
27.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sylvia bites Raymond’s manhood

Sylvia and Raymond

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

Police reveals how Ama Serwaa was kidnapped

Ama Serwaas kidnappers 2

Wife murders husband and buries him under their bedroom’s floor

Sharon Nshemereirwe

Captain Smart exits ONUA TV

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways