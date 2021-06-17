- Advertisement -

The husband of the woman who was killed during the recent bullion van robbery at Korle-bu has disclosed that he has forgiven the armed robbers who took the life of his beloved wife.

The woman identified as Joyce Amankwa,40, was shot dead in her house after the robbers attacked the bullion van and killed the police man serving as security for the van.

Speaking with the media in an interview, the husband also known as Gamali Appau stated that he has lost his wife who was very dear to him but he has nothing to say than to tell them he has forgiven them for the pain they have cause to him.

He said: “I don’t have anything to say. I’ve lost something dear and that is the only thing I can say. No amount of talking can bring back my wife”.

Asked how his wife would feel if she heard him saying he has forgiven the people who ended her life, he answered that she would have also wished he forgive them.

“If my wife were alive, she would ask me to forgive them, so I forgive all of them but they should repent,” he concluded.