I Formed Ghana Freedom Party Myself- Akua Donkor Says As She Fires Mahama

By Mzta Churchill
The presidential candidate on the ticket of the Ghana Freedom Party claims she is not happy about some utterances made by John Mahama with regards to her decision to contest.

She disclosed that any opportunity the former president gets, he tries to subtly fire shts at her which she does no like.

According to her, she formed the Ghana Freedom Party by herself, so she does not understand why the former president among other Ghanaians would continuously drag her for stupid reasons.

In a recent video captured during an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting in Accra; Akua Donkor revealed that she formed the Ghana Freedom Party in 2011 and got it registered in 2012, adding that she finances the party with her own money.

“I founded the party [GFP] in 2011 and got it registered in 2012. I formed it myself, I did not take members from any other party. Anytime he [Mahama] speaks, he speaks against me. I followed the instructions of the EC and qualified to contest, so I deserve to be here,” She stated.

