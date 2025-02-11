type here...
Entertainment

I gave fried rice, chicken and chips as payola in my early days – Trigmatic recounts

By Kwasi Asamoah
Trigmatic

Ghanaian musician cum media personality, Trigmatic, has opened up on his early days in the music industry.

He has recounted how he used packs of fried rice as payola when promoting his music.

In an interview on Showbiz A-Z with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM, Trigmatic recalled how he managed to get his music on radio stations without having any prior connections.

During that time, Trigmatic said small gestures of appreciation, like offering fried rice, chicken, and chips went a long way in securing airplay.

The musician also humorously pointed out the impact of junk food during that era, stating how it even led to families being started.

“A lot of people have their mothers today and their fathers today because of junk food. You’ll be amazed. A lot of our mothers left our real fathers because they could not give them junk food, it was in that era,” he said.

