I gave him 480k Cedis after he gossiped about Bawumia to me- Kennedy Agyapong replies Abronye

By Mzta Churchill

Two influential people within the NPP party, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and Abronye continue to clean their dirty linen in public.

In a new development on their feud, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has responded to Abronye in thousands of folds.

Kennedy Agyapong has insisted that he has fed and gifted Abronye cars, claiming the controversial politician is an ingrate.

According to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, he would not sit and act nonchalantly for Abronye to dent his hard-earned reputation within a few minutes.

The business tycoon recounted how he gifted Abronye 480k Ghana Cedis after he called him to complain to him.

Kennedy Agyapong claims Abronye once called him and told him that he needed his support because the former vice president, Dr. Bawumia had brought a Northerners to unseat him.

To support a party member, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong claims he gave Abronye 480k Ghana Cedis.

