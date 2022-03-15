type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyle"I gave my boyfriend GHc 1,900 & my brother Ghc 100 and...
Lifestyle

“I gave my boyfriend GHc 1,900 & my brother Ghc 100 and he’s angry I didn’t give him all the GHc 2,000” – Lady laments

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

Some men are very shameless and irresponsible – How can you insist that your girlfriend should have allowed his younger brother to sleep on an empty stomach.

According to a confused lady who is currently seeking on Twitter, her boyfriend is angry with her because he was expecting her to give him 2000 cedis and not 1,900 cedis.

She narrated that she gave her younger brother who called to complain that he is angry and has run out of cash.

So instead of sending her boyfriend the full 2000 cedis which is her own money, she decided to give him 90% which is 1,900 cedis and send the rest which is 100 cedis to his kid brother.

The ungrateful boyfriend went to Archie bonkers after he received the momo alert of 1,900 cedis and has since threatened to break up with the lady because he believes she’s over pampering her brother.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, March 15, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    85.6 ° F
    85.6 °
    85.6 °
    65 %
    3.6mph
    99 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News