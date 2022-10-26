type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyle"I gave my girlfriend 1000 naira every day for the past 3...
Lifestyle

“I gave my girlfriend 1000 naira every day for the past 3 years but she still cheated on me” – Okada guy cries

By Armani Brooklyn
I gave my girlfriend 1000 naira every day for the past 3 years but she still cheated on me - Okada guy cries
- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian man who is an okada order has emotionally revealed how his serious girlfriend cheated on him with a richer guy.

In a trending-touching video, the hardworking young man revealed that he has been given his girlfriend 1000 naira which is equivalent to 33 cedis for the past three years (2019-2022) but he still got dumped in the end.

READ ALSO: Boyfriend publicly takes back the shoes and wig he bought for his girlfriend

The struggling young man spoke with so much pain and bitterness in his heart because as we all know, his occupation doesn’t permit him to make much money but he still shared the little he got with his girlfriend on a daily basis.

Watch the video below to know more…

33 cedis may sound like a small amount of money but when you do the cumulative it’s a huge amount of money.

Apparently, this guy was giving his ex-girlfriend 231 cedis at the end of every week which is 924 cedis at the end of every month.

At the end of every year, a whopping 11088 cedis was given to the girl for just existing in his life.

READ ALSO: Designer transforms okada rider to a top model in Europe

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, October 26, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    70 %
    2.6mph
    20 %
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    83 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News