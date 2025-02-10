I Get My Songs From “Nkonkonsa”- Akwaboah Reveals

Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah has disclosed what inspires him to lace together words to make a song.

The musician made this known in an exclusive interview with Miss Melody on Atinka TV which Gh Page monitored.

Speaking during the interview, Akwaboah said that his songs revolve around love, and life among others.

Talking about what inspires him to compose songs, Akwaboah said that he gets them from people’s problems and life experiences.

The musician recounted on several occasions where people approached him with their problems, and after listening to them, he had no option but to put them in the form of music.

He noted that he always aims at addressing problems through his music.