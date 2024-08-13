type here...
I go to UTV with a gun in my pants – A Plus

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of A-Plus at UTV studios
A-Plus

Kwame A Plus has disclosed that he is always ready for anyone who would try to attack him because he wouldn’t let any foolish person kill him for free.

According to him, although he has had fewer threats on his life he is very careful and has wicked plans for anyone who would like to try him.

He added that he sometimes goes on UTV’s United Showbiz programme with a gun in his pants ready and waiting for anyone who would try to joke with his life.

A Plus added that the thugs who stormed UTV some months ago intending to beat him were very lucky they didn’t come to meet him at the station otherwise it would have been bad that day.

The Aspiring MP also disclosed that he has wicked plans for anyone who would try to kill him and that person might regret even accepting the contract to kill him.

He said even if he finally ended up dying in that scuffle, his corpse would be happy because he had achieved his plan of doing something bad to the person or people who came to kill him.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

