Award-winning Gospel musician Perez Musik has disclosed that he got closer to God after he got a broken heart from his then-girlfriend.

According to him, he was in the world (how staunch Christians describe others) just like any other young man and even smoked at a point in time whenever he went to the nightclub to have fun.

Explaining how the broken heart happened, Perez Musik explained that someone in the industry who happened to be his friend was hitting on his girlfriend.

He revealed that his girlfriend had come over to his office to visit him and met his friend in the office, he stepped out to attend to something which gave his friend time to exchange contact with his girlfriend.

Fast forward, he needed his friend’s phone to make a phone call but to his surprise, his girlfriend’s profile picture popped up after opening it, he just handed over the phone to his friend and left without saying anything.

He said: “For me, it all started with a heartbreak, It was really painful. Someone in the industry, someone I considered a friend, was hitting on my girlfriend at the time. She had come to visit me at the office, and when I turned my back, he secretly took her number, and they started talking.”

“One day, we went out, and he gave me his phone to make a call. That’s when I saw my girlfriend’s display picture pop up. I just handed him the phone without saying a word and went home.”

Watch the video below: