I Got My New Movie From A Dream- Nadia Buari Reveals

Beautiful but humble and decent Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has disclosed what triggered her decision to film her most talked about movie, “Forever In A Night”.

The actress-turned-movie producer made an appearance on Gh Page TV and decided to give detailed information about how the movie came about.

The beautiful actress divulged that she got her new movie from a dream she had not long ago.

According to her, she had a dream where she had fallen in love because she found and experienced love in a night.

She said that even though she hardly remembers her dreams, in this particular dream, she could remember everything, hence, decided to put it in the form of a movie.