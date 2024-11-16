type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI Got My New Movie From A Dream- Nadia Buari Reveals
Entertainment

I Got My New Movie From A Dream- Nadia Buari Reveals

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Beautiful but humble and decent Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has disclosed what triggered her decision to film her most talked about movie, “Forever In A Night”.

The actress-turned-movie producer made an appearance on Gh Page TV and decided to give detailed information about how the movie came about.

The beautiful actress divulged that she got her new movie from a dream she had not long ago.

According to her, she had a dream where she had fallen in love because she found and experienced love in a night.

She said that even though she hardly remembers her dreams, in this particular dream, she could remember everything, hence, decided to put it in the form of a movie.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Saturday, November 16, 2024
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
1.3mph
20 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways