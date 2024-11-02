I Had 750, 000 Cedis In My Bank Account At Age 14- Shatta Wale Brags

Self-acclaimed Africa’s dancehall king, Shatta Wale has caused a stir on social media.

Shatta Wale is trending across social media platforms following his interview on Rants, Bants, and Confessions, Glitch Africa Studios’ engaging Podcast hosted by Efia Odo, Gisela Amponsah, and Ama Burland.

Shatta Wale disclosed during the interview “I started saving at the age of 14 as a rich kid. I went to Prudential Bank at age 14 and told them I was 18 years old. My father used to give me pounds and dollars as daily upkeep so at age 14 I had 750, 000 Ghana Cedis in my account”.

He went on to add that “I was okay. I didn’t have to buy anything because he was buying all my clothing. I drove one time to the bank when my dad wasn’t at home. The bank manager knew I wasn’t 18 though”.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale disclosed that he was unable to get back his money because according to him, “When I became broke, I had forgotten about that money saved with the prudential bank. It was only later, after my Bandana days that I remembered. When I went to the bank, they said my name wasn’t in the system so I couldn’t get it back”.