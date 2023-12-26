“I had a bad dream about Afua Asantewaa, pray for her” – Gospel singer, Nii Soul (PHOTO)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel musician, Nii Soul, is appealing to all Ghanaians to say a word of prayer for Afua Asantewaa, who is attempting to break the world record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Nii Soul shared shs4ed this disturbing concern in a Facebook post explaining that he had a disturbing dream about her.

He emphasized the importance of supporting Afua in her endeavor, expressing his belief in the power of prayer.

Nii Soul’s post caught the attention of followers who are questioning why he chose to share his dream publicly instead of reaching out to Afua’s management privately.

Response to these queries, Nii Soul explained that if God reveals something for the purpose of redemption, it is essential to share it openly.

He encouraged gratitude and reassured his followers not to panic but to rally behind Afua.