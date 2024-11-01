I Had Aggregate 34 But Did Not Get My First Choice- Lady Cries Out

A young girl who much cannot be said about her true identity feels cheated by the Ghana Education Service.

The school placements for the JHS graduates have been released, and just like many students are in a state of gay for getting the schools they dreamt of, others also are disappointed in GES.

In a video sighted by Gh Page, a young girl expressed her displeasure following the release of the school placement.

The young girl who completed her Junior High school this year feels GES has not been fair to her as she claims she did not get her first choice even though to her, she performed extremely well.

She disclosed in the interview that she had an aggregate of 34 but could not get her first choice, meanwhile, her friends, who she performed better got their first choices.