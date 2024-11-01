type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI Had Aggregate 34 But Did Not Get My First Choice- Lady...
Entertainment

I Had Aggregate 34 But Did Not Get My First Choice- Lady Cries Out

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

A young girl who much cannot be said about her true identity feels cheated by the Ghana Education Service.

The school placements for the JHS graduates have been released, and just like many students are in a state of gay for getting the schools they dreamt of, others also are disappointed in GES.

In a video sighted by Gh Page, a young girl expressed her displeasure following the release of the school placement.

The young girl who completed her Junior High school this year feels GES has not been fair to her as she claims she did not get her first choice even though to her, she performed extremely well.

She disclosed in the interview that she had an aggregate of 34 but could not get her first choice, meanwhile, her friends, who she performed better got their first choices.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, November 1, 2024
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
2.9mph
20 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways