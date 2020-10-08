type here...
I had an erection while shooting a scene with Vivian Jill Lawrence – Salinko

Vivian Jill and Salinko
Vivian Jill and Salinko
Kumawood actor and politician Salinko real name Abraham Kofi Essuman Davis on Angel Fm disclosed that he once had an erection when he was giving a role to play romance with Vivian Jill Lawrence.

He said he found himself at a tight corner the moment the director for the star-studded movie set they were on rolled in for the D.O.P behind the camera to start shooting.

According to the aspiring MP for Atwima Kwawoma Constituency, he got an erection, a hard one for that matter as his ‘joystick’ between his legs began to raise just after his body had touched that of actress Vivian Jill.

The comic actor mentioned that the beauty of the Kumawood actress can’t be ignored as any man who is paired to play a romantic role with her may face the same situation as him.

Whiles speaking Salinko again indicated the soft skin of Vivian Jill caused him to get an erection that nearly made him ejaculate.

He, however, revealed that after realizing the situation he was in, he quickly had to play smart; he repositioned his long ‘joystick’ to a better position in his trousers to avoid shame.

Salinko since his appearance in the movie industry has indeed paid his dues. He has become one of the strong figures in the acting profession in Ghana.

He shot to fame after starring in the hit movie “The Mask”. That aside he has over 100 movies to his credit.

Source:GHPAGE

