I had every right to end Kuami Eugene’s life- Mary

Kuami Eugene’s former household, Mary Rockstar has stated that she had every right to end Kuami Eugene’s life.

READ ALSO: “Maame Water” protects me- Mary Rockstar

Mary made the shocking disclosure during a recent interview she granted.

According to Mary, as a house help for Kuami Eugene, she did almost everything for the musician.

Mary claims almost everything that was consumed by the musician was from her.

She noted that if she wanted anything bad for the musician, she could have done it easily without any difficulties.

READ ALSO: Anytime I get pregnant, my husband sleeps with me and I lose the child- woman cries out

She has therefore advised all bosses to treat their households very well, regardless of how poor they are or might look.

Mary claims House helps hold the lives of the rich people they serve.