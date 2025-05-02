type here...
Entertainment

I had every right to end Kuami Eugene’s life- Mary

By Mzta Churchill

Kuami Eugene’s former household, Mary Rockstar has stated that she had every right to end Kuami Eugene’s life.

READ ALSO: “Maame Water” protects me- Mary Rockstar

Mary made the shocking disclosure during a recent interview she granted.

According to Mary, as a house help for Kuami Eugene, she did almost everything for the musician.

Mary claims almost everything that was consumed by the musician was from her.

She noted that if she wanted anything bad for the musician, she could have done it easily without any difficulties.

READ ALSO: Anytime I get pregnant, my husband sleeps with me and I lose the child- woman cries out

She has therefore advised all bosses to treat their households very well, regardless of how poor they are or might look.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Mary claims House helps hold the lives of the rich people they serve.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Lady cries out as she becomes the first person in her family to graduate

“Maame Water” protects me- Mary Rockstar

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Friday, May 2, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

More videos of Nigerian kidnappers torturing Ama Serwaa

Ama Serwaa

Photos of Ama Serwaa’s kidnappers

Ama Serwaas kidnappers 2

Groom & friends arrested for killing wife during a foursome

Couple crying woman

Police rescues Ama Serwaa & other victims

Ama Serwaa and IGP Yohunu
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways