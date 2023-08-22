“I had my own house, cars and properties before marrying my husband” – Mcbrown brags

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian actress, TV host, and media personality born Felicity Ama Agyemang but widely known as Nana Ama Mcbriwn has publicly revealed that she has her own house, cars and an enviable career before meeting and marrying her husband about 12 years ago.

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mawuli Mensah tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony on August 5, 2016, and they now share a cute daughter together named Baby Maxin.



The couple’s marriage has been a subject of public interest and speculation due to their high-profile status.

Speaking to a set of young ladies at a seminar, Mcbrown hammered on the importance of being financially muscled before thinking about marriage.

According to Mcbrown, the world has evolved and women should also think about their financial capabilities before considering marriage.

She used her own life as an example by publicly revealing that she had her own house and a career 12 years ago before marrying her husband Mr Maaxwell Mensah.

