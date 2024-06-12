type here...
I had planned to gift a car to a student at the cancelled Legon show – Shatta Wale alleges

By Armani Brooklyn
Dancehall king Shatta Wale has opened up about the recent cancellation of his highly anticipated performance at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Shatta Wale shared that his motivation for the concert extended beyond performing his hit songs; he wanted to show gratitude to his fans at Legon for their pivotal role in his career.

“When I produced ‘Ayoo,’ it was Liman Hall that made the song blow, so I wanted to give back to them,” – He explained, highlighting the special connection he feels with the university community.

As a gesture of appreciation, Shatta Wale planned to give away a car to one lucky student and make them his personal influencer.

However, his intention was thwarted due to what he describes as industry favouritism and partiality towards him and his fanbase.

