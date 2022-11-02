- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobriksy, has joined the many celebrities who have taken to their social media pages to mourn with Davido.

It was confirmed yesterday that Davido’s beloved son with Chioma, Ifeanyi had drowned and died in the family’s swimming pool.

After the tragic news landed on the internet, a lot of social media users including global stars dropped numerous condolence messages on the internet.

Joining the multitudes to mourn with Davido and his family, Bobrisky has alleged that he had so many positive plans for the late Ifeanyi and it saddens his heart tat he’s no more.

In a Facebook post, Bobrisky, who has no affiliation whatsoever to the Adeleke family shared that she was so hurt by the loss and that he had plans for baby Ifeanyi.

Bobrisky wrote;

“Ifeanyi why? I had so much plans for you,”

Bobriksy’s bizarre condolence message has been tagged as very insensitive by a lot of social media users.

The over a hundred comments under the post are total insults calling out Bobrisky for behaving like a child in this pressing time.

