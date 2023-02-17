- Advertisement -

Efia Odo has seemingly confirmed what many Ghanaians have long believed to be the truth about her former relationship with Shatta Wale.

Prior to parting ways as friends, it was speculated the actress and dancehall musician may have gotten jiggy under the sheets at one point due to some bedroom photos and videos they shared of themselves at the time.

In a recent video, Efia Odo appeared to be goofing when she hinted at what many people view as the hidden truth about having sex with Shatta Wale.

She was asked to share some puzzling things about herself as part of the unscripted fun game with Pulse Ghana, and leave her fans to guess which of the statements are facts or misconceptions.

Of all the things she could think of, Efia said, “l fucked Shatta Wale, I have a car and I’m a bad bitch”.

Irrespective of what the actual truth is, fans are now obligated to make their own guesses about which of these statements is the truth or a lie.

But to the best of their knowledge, Efia’s claim about having sex with Shatta Wale may not be far from the truth.

Some fans believe the two, who severed ties more than a year ago, might have been more than just friends as many thought.

Most of the comments amassed so far point that Shatta has tasted the honey pot of the sultry socialite – not once or twice.