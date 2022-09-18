“I hate you” – Blaqbonez and Carter Efe fight dirty on social media

- Advertisement -

Two Nigerian acts Blaqbonez and Carter Efe are having an intense social media brawl over the supposed ownership of a song.

Blaq Bonez, a well-known artist, has criticized Carter Efe as their dispute over ownership of the Machala song becomes more heated.

After the release of their first hit song, “Machala,” the comedian and Berri Tiga got into a number of arguments regarding song ownership.

Blaq Bones got in on the debate and questioned why a non-songwriter would demand 95% royalties.

Carter Efe responded by saying that he knows Blaq Bonez has always despised him and that if he is jealous of his success, he should come out and say it.

Blaq Bonez, who made it clear that he detested him, slammed him, saying that he couldn’t possibly be jealous of a comic who was performing naked and that he spends a lot of money to avoid looking like him.

Carter Efe wrote: Blaqbonez I know you’ve hated me from day one ,if you’re jealous just say it ok And also before open your mouth to talk rubbish check for facts Egbon Don’t act like a baby, because nobody offered anybody 5% Don’t hate just take note.

Blaqbonez replied: no lie, I’ve always hated you. u not funny, you made a brand off riding dick, your whole comedy career is either dance naked or mention wizkid. Look around everyone’s building they OWN legacy, u out here being stupid for someone who don’t give a fuck about u !

Blaqbonez later added: Jealous of a naked comedian?! I spend a lot of money to not look like you !