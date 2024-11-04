type here...
I Have 19 Fake Accounts I Use To Troll People- Sally Mann
I Have 19 Fake Accounts I Use To Troll People- Sally Mann

By Mzta Churchill
Controversial media personality, Sally Mann has sparked a series of outrage from the public.

Speaking on Asempa FM monitored by Gh Page, Sally Mann has said that even though she is a nobody like everyone out there says, she has the trolling power.

Sally Mann claims when she decides or feels to go hard or troll a celebrity or the everyday Ghanaian, she does it better than anyone else.

The media personality confirmed that there are instances where one person would create many fake accounts on social media to troll people.

According to her, she has 19 different accounts on a single social media platform that she uses to troll people she feels deserve.

